FDA's MaPP For NDA'd OTCs

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a Manual of Policiesand Procedures setting guidelines for the review, approval and post-approval oversight of over-the-counter products which have gone through the New Drug Application process.
The MaPP, which took effect on February 1, represents a single, clear policy containing procedural guidelines which will help give priority and attention to OTCs at the agency, and help provide consistency and transparency in the prescription-to-OTC switch process, says the Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association, which has long championed such a move.
A key point in the new MaPP is its clear definition of the FDA Division of OTC Drug Products as an equal partner in the OTC new drug approval process, that the fact that the Division is given oversight of all post-approval OTC NDAs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze