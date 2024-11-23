Fears Over Medicine Sales In Dutch Supermarkets

Around 70% of supermarkets in the Netherlands are willing to sellprescription drugs, according to a survey of the sector conducted by the professional magazine Distrifood. It is proposed that, under certain circumstances, supermarkets will be allowed to sell prescription drugs starting next year, and this could well lead to competition with pharmacies. One condition, however, is that a pharmacist has to be present in the store.
Participants in the survey expected prices to come down as soon as drugs are sold in supermarkets. Moreover, because of longer opening hours and weekend trading, supermarkets may gain significant market share. Sales of drugs may be important because of the attractive 40% margins, according to Distrifood. Dutch supermarkets are said to be following closely developments in Germany, where drugs are already selling in supermarkets.
