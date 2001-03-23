Finland's pharma ad law questioned

Finland's National Agency for Medicines has recently issued newregulations that prohibit pharmacies from advertising drug products outside pharmacy premises, and the legality of these is being questioned by the country's Chancellor of Justice, Paavo Nikula.

Mr Nikula, who surpervises the lawfulness of official acts, has said that the regulation breaches the Finnish Constitution's provisions of freedom of speech and freedom of trade, which were revised last year. The Justice Chancellor's comments were instigated by a complaint from a 10-pharmacy chain which publishes a health magazine containing advertisements from pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies.