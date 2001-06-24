Firms accused over experimental drugs

A US Senate hearing on compassionate use of experimental drugs hasheard that drugmakers have ignored patients' requests for such drugs. However, Samuel Waksal, president of ImClone, testified that while his company had granted compassionate-use supplies of its experimental cancer drug C225 to only 30 patients out of over 10,000 requests, the critical issue had been its ability to produce sufficient supplies, reports Reuters.
To claims from the husband of a recently-deceased cancer patient that three of her letters asking for C225 had been ignored, he acknowledged that ImClone should have communicated more effectively, so that terminally-ill patients could have been spared the stress of waiting for a drug that they could not get because the company was unable to manufacture enough of it. The firm had been "young and inexperienced" at the time of the requests, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze