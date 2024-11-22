First Launch For Menorest In Holland

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has launched its hormone replacement skin patch Menorest (17-beta estradiol) in its first market, the Netherlands, for the treatment of postmenopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis.
The patch delivers a steady level of the hormone continuously over three or four days. It will be available in the Netherlands in three dose sizes of 37.5mcg, 50mcg and 75mcg per day. The different dosages will allow physicians to tailor the therapy to the individual needs of the patient, says the company. It is also approved in France, Sweden and Finland.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze