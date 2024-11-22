First Launch For Menorest In Holland

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has launched its hormone replacement skin patch Menorest (17-beta estradiol) in its first market, the Netherlands, for the treatment of postmenopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis.

The patch delivers a steady level of the hormone continuously over three or four days. It will be available in the Netherlands in three dose sizes of 37.5mcg, 50mcg and 75mcg per day. The different dosages will allow physicians to tailor the therapy to the individual needs of the patient, says the company. It is also approved in France, Sweden and Finland.