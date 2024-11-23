First Launch For Merieux' Hep A Vaccine

Pasteur Merieux MSD has launched Avaxim, a new inactivated hepatitis A vaccine, in the UK for the immunization of adults and adolescents over the age of 16. This is the first introduction of the product worldwide. The UK acted as rapporteur for Avaxim in Europe.

The firm notes that a single dose of Avaxim gives patients rapid protection, with 94.3% seroconversion just two weeks after injection. This rate rises to 100% after four weeks, and a booster at six months provides cover for up to 10 years. Avaxim comes in a 0.5ml dose, which Merieux is citing as a competitive advantage over SmithKline Beecham's Havrix, the only other UK-approved hep A vaccine. Avaxim costs L21.60 per dose, the same as Havrix.