First Medicare Commissioners Named

Senators Bob Kerrey and Jay Rockefeller are the first members named bySenate Minority Leader Tom Daschle to the National Bipartisan Commission on the Future of Medicare. 15 others must be appointed before December 1 by Congressional leaders of both parties and by President Clinton.

The appointees do not have to be members of Congress; private-sector health care experts and Medicare beneficiaries are also said to be under consideration.

The Commission was created as part of the balanced budget agreement, in order to cut payments to health care providers in order to save Medicare from bankruptcy at least until 2020. It is required to report to Congress by March 1, 1999.