First patients treated with Implicit Biosci's oglufanide

The first two chronic hepatitis C patients have been treated in a clinical trial of privately-held Australian biotechnology company Implicit Bioscience's drug, oglufanide.
The agent was originally developed to treat severe infectious disease in Russia (where it is a registered pharmaceutical), and was extensively studied in cancer patients in US clinical trials before being acquired in 2005 by Implicit. Oglufanide regulates the body's innate immune response to defeat invading germs and cancer cells and is also under development by the company for severe respiratory diseases such as influenza, and also ovarian cancer.
