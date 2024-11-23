Saturday 23 November 2024

First Trials of Wellcome's New Antimigraine Drug

11 September 1994

Delegates attending the 10th Migraine Trust International Symposium in London, UK, heard the first clinical reports on 311C90, Wellcome's promising new drug for the treatment of migraine.

The compound is an orally-active, potent and selective 5-HT1D receptor agonist with both central and peripheral activity, according to Wellcome, which added that 311C90 has shown itself to be a well-tolerated and highly effective acute treatment for migraine in four studies, two open-label and two double-blind and placebo controlled.

The first of these placebo-controlled studies was conducted amongst 84 patients suffering a moderate or severe migraine attack, at Leiden University Hospital in the Netherlands. The physician who headed the study, Hester Visser, found that doses of 5mg or greater of 311C90 resulted in a striking reduction in headache pain within two hours of taking the first dose. Other related migraine symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light, also improved, according to Dr Visser.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze