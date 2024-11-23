Fisons Launches Gastrocrom For Mastocytosis

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's US subsidiary Fisons Corp has been granted approval to market Gastrocrom (cromolyn sodium) for the treatment of symptoms associated with mastocytosis, a rare but severe disease caused by excess accumulation of mast cells in various parts of the body. Gastrocrom is the only drug approved to treat the condition, which is characterized by severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, peptic ulceration, and in severe cases hypotension, hypertension and shock. Around 5,000 Americans have been diagnosed with the disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze