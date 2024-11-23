Saturday 23 November 2024

Focus On Cancer Vaccines Specialist - Antigenics

26 February 1996

Antigenics, a US biopharmaceutical firm set up in 1994, has completed the first clinical trial of its lead cancer vaccine in patients with advanced stage colorectal, liver, thyroid and ovarian cancers, and expects to start additional trials in the USA and Europe this year. This article assesses how Antigenics' approach differs from other companies in this area.

Vaccines which are designed to treat rather than prevent disease have been talked about for many years, but only relatively recently have technological advances, in areas such as molecular biology, allowed the isolation of important antigens and their development into candidate products.

These prototypes are increasingly being used in the clinic, and some encouraging data, particularly in the area of solid tumors, have been reported. A proof of concept product, in the form of Connaught's ImmuCyst (BCG vaccine) for transitional cell carcinoma of the bladder, is already launched in several countries worldwide.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze