Focus On Cancer Vaccines Specialist - Antigenics

Antigenics, a US biopharmaceutical firm set up in 1994, has completed the first clinical trial of its lead cancer vaccine in patients with advanced stage colorectal, liver, thyroid and ovarian cancers, and expects to start additional trials in the USA and Europe this year. This article assesses how Antigenics' approach differs from other companies in this area.
Vaccines which are designed to treat rather than prevent disease have been talked about for many years, but only relatively recently have technological advances, in areas such as molecular biology, allowed the isolation of important antigens and their development into candidate products.
These prototypes are increasingly being used in the clinic, and some encouraging data, particularly in the area of solid tumors, have been reported. A proof of concept product, in the form of Connaught's ImmuCyst (BCG vaccine) for transitional cell carcinoma of the bladder, is already launched in several countries worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze