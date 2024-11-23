Forecasts To 2002 For Euro Biotech Pharma Market

The European market for biotechnology-derived pharmaceuticals in theareas of erythropoietins, interferons, human insulin, colony stimulating factors and human growth hormone will increase from revenues of $2.34 billion in 1995 to $4.15 billion by 2002, according to a new study from Frost & Sullivan.
Drivers will be new product launches, particularly in the beta interferons sector and its applications in multiple sclerosis and new indications, but the rise in government health care and drug costs, forcing price cuts, will slow growth. European Union and national government regulations on the drug industry in general, and the biotechnology sector in particular, will adversely impact the market.
F&S notes that patents on natural products have been the subject of controversy since biotechnology was first commercialized and, following that, production processes have seen cases of patent infringement which have affected market performance.
