Forth Therapeutics (Forth Tx) is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision treatments for fibrosis across multiple organ systems. Established as a spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, the company leverages pioneering research from Professor Neil Henderson, a renowned expert in fibrosis and tissue regeneration. Forth Tx's platform integrates multi-omic insights and access to extensive single-cell human liver disease datasets to accelerate the discovery and development of targeted anti-fibrotic therapies. ​

Headquartered in Edinburgh and Cambridge, Forth Tx is led by CEO Alex Leech, a serial entrepreneur and Partner at Sofinnova Partners. The company's portfolio includes three assets targeting key fibrosis pathways, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs in fibrosis treatment. Forth Tx was established through Sofinnova’s €165 million Biovelocita II fund, positioning it for rapid growth within Europe's biotech ecosystem.

Forth Therapeutics launches with Sofinnova backing
18 March 2025
