Fournier Forces Job Cuts At Debat

Laboratoires Fournier has cut back 117 jobs and is closing the plant at Garches in France of its Debat unit, which it acquired in 1993. Fournier carried out preliminary restructuring of the loss-making company in 1993 and sold off some of its noncore interests.

Fournier says a second reorganization is now necessary since Debat has lost within the last year two drugs generating sales of some 100 million francs annually ($18.7 million). Uroalpha (moxisylyte) had to be withdrawn because of undesirable side effects, and Ditropan (oxybutynin), which was under license, was reacquired by Marion Merrell Dow.

The Garches plant no longer matches international standards, says Fournier, adding that production will be transferred to Fournier's site near Dijon.