Fournier Forces Job Cuts At Debat

Laboratoires Fournier has cut back 117 jobs and is closing the plant at Garches in France of its Debat unit, which it acquired in 1993. Fournier carried out preliminary restructuring of the loss-making company in 1993 and sold off some of its noncore interests.
Fournier says a second reorganization is now necessary since Debat has lost within the last year two drugs generating sales of some 100 million francs annually ($18.7 million). Uroalpha (moxisylyte) had to be withdrawn because of undesirable side effects, and Ditropan (oxybutynin), which was under license, was reacquired by Marion Merrell Dow.
The Garches plant no longer matches international standards, says Fournier, adding that production will be transferred to Fournier's site near Dijon.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze