France Fixes 1997 Medical Spend Growth

The French government and the CNAM health fund have formally fixed the1997 budget allocation for health care spending on medical treatments, drugs and biological analyses and tests at 261.8 billion francs ($4.88 million), or 43.6% of the global health budget in all sectors of the service (600.2 billion francs). This is a 2% rise over 1996.

The public-sector hospitals' budget has also been fixed, at 254.6 billion francs (4.75 billion francs), up only 0.5% on 1996 (Marketletter January 13). The figure for the private-sector hospitals and clinics remains to be agreed.

While any overshooting of the medical treatment and drug spending growth limit of 2% will involve doctors in financial sanctions, indications are that treatment spending alone has been expanding at a slower rate than this limit, at around 1.3%.