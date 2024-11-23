France Leads World In Homeopathy

Worldwide sales of homeopathic drug products are estimated at some 6 billion French francs ($1.15 billion), and France alone now accounts for sales of 1.5 billion francs.

Boiron is market leader with 60%, followed by Dolisos with an estimated 25% and Lehning with 5%. These firms report constantly rising sales, increasing from 500 million francs in 1982 to 1.6 billion francs in 1993, or 2.2% of the French drug market compared with 1.2% of the European and 1% of the world market.

A new survey of the sector by Ifop is now underway, but the last poll, in 1994, showed that 75% of the public said they were in favor of homeopathy.