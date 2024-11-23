France's Dolisos Confirms Recovery In Homeopathic Sector

French homeopathic drug company Dolisos, which is part of the Limagrain group, expects group net profits to reach at least 20 million French francs ($3.9 million) for the 1995/96 trading year, on sales of about 620 million francs ($121.5 million). Net profits for the fiscal year 1994/95 ended June 30 rose from 700,000 francs to 21.4 million francs in the group, on sales up 1% to 580 million francs. The ratio of debts to funds improved from 1.8 to 0.58.

Dolisos president Jean-Claude Guillon, also responsible for the health sector within Limagrain, giving the 1995/96 sales and profits forecast, said the company would be investing in the current year to prepare for the future.

Dolisos is present both in the ethical homeopathy products market - currently in stagnation - and the family medicines sector, where its business is expanding at 30% a year. It has also diversified into phytotherapy and aromatherapy.