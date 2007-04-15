Friday 22 November 2024

France's election win for LEEM

15 April 2007

The French drug industry association (LEEM) has succeeded in its objective of making the future of France's health care R&D a central point of the country's presidential elections, due on April 22 with a probable May 6 run-off (Marketletters passim). Such is the assessment of Pharmaceutiques, a French monthly trade publication, which reported that about 1,000 people attended the public debate organized by the LEEM at the Mutualite building in Paris on April 4.

Herve Karleskind said: "the publication of its 'manifesto' and the multiple interventions by its president Christian Lajoux had the resonance that the industry had sought after for a long time." Not only the size of the audience, but the caliber of the panellists, were a testimony to the achievements of the LEEM in this election campaign, Mr Karleskind added. An opinion poll published by the Ifop last month found that 85% of French voters consider it a "national priority" that France should be one of the major locations for pharmaceutical R&D. With this evidence of public credibility, the LEEM had organized a forum at the Paris headquarters of the mutual insurance funds and also a favorite venue for major political rallys.

Three of the four leading candidates were represented: Nicolas Sarkozy, the front-runner in the polls as the Marketletter was going to press, of the governing party, the conservative Union for a Popular Majority (UMP); Segolene Royal, the Socialist party (PS) candidate; and Francois Bayrou, the center-right French Democratic Union (UDF) candidate. Not represented was Jean-Marie Le Pen's anti-immigrant National Front (FN), although the extreme right-wing candidate came second in 2002 at the last presidential election, defeating the PS candidate to a run-off ballot. Not surprisingly, none of the political parties present disagreed with the objective of "making France a great life sciences nation." A consensus was also found around the recognition that there has been a "collapse" in the social funding system of health care and that public funds were lacking to promote pharmaceutical or other health-related R&D. Among the issues raised in the discussion were the failings of fundamental research in France.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze