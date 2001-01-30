France's IDM starts Ph II melanoma vaccine trials

Immuno-Designed Molecules of France has started a Phase II trial ofIDD-3, a cellular vaccine, in patients with malignant melanoma. The study will be conducted at the Erasme Hospital in Belgium and preliminary results are expected in the fall.

IDD-3 is comprised of dendritic cells taken from the cancer patient and loaded with specific tumor antigens derived from cancer cell extracts from a cultured melanoma cell line. The activated dendritic cells are then infused into the patient in the hope that they will engender an immune reaction against the melanoma.