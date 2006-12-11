France's LEEM gives 200,000 euros for rare disease research

France's drug industry trade association (LEEM) has announced the donation of 200,000 euros ($262,400) to a consortium of charitable organizations, the platform for rare diseases (PRMR), on the occasion of the 20th Telethon, an annual series of television-centered charity fundraising efforts.
The LEEM also noted the improvements that have resulted from the December 1999 European Union regulation on orphan drugs, which has already generated 29 new products. In addition, the LEEM says that 885 rare diseases are the subject of at least one European research project.
