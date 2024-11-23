Saturday 23 November 2024

French Drug Market Data For 1995

7 July 1996

Drug presentations on the French market in 1995 numbered 7,500, compared with over 20,000 in 1959, says the Key Data: Pharmaceuticals in France leaflet published by the industry association SNIP. Last year, 3,000 active ingredients were on the market, in 3,670 products or specialties.

In 1995 the average consumer price of reimbursable drugs, which make up around 85% of the market, broke down as follows: manufacturer 65%, minus 2.6% for the industry's 2.5 billion French franc "contribution" plus 1.1% promotion tax; pharmacist 25.9%; wholesaler 7%; and value-added tax 2.1%. Medicines accounted for 13.2% of social security sickness benefits, with 8%-9% of the population exempt from copayments, and the share of drug spending without patient copayment representing 43% of the total.

Domestic sales of French drug products stood at 86.8 billion francs ($15.54 billion) in 1995, with exports reaching 24.1 billion francs ($4.67 billion) compared with 81.35 billion francs and 20.25 billion francs respectively in 1994. The top five companies accounted for 18.8% of the domestic market in 1995, and the top five groups took 31.6%, with the top 20 companies accounting for 51.2% of the market and the top 20 groups representing 73.4%. In 1994, the industry spent 12.8% of its domestic and export turnover on medical information and promotion. Medical information accounted for 9.6% (8.6% to medical representatives, 0.5% to symposia and 0.5% to samples), while promotion represented 2.6%, 1.7% of which went to the medical press, and export promotion accounted for 0.6%.

