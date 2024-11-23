French Drugmakers Face 2.5 BFr Payment Crunch

Analysis of the controversial health care reform plan of French Prime Minister Alain Juppe (Marketletters passim) has underlined divergent interests in the pharmaceutical industry because the financial levy on some companies will be far greater than on others.

One French drug sector source said last week that "the plan will be a bitter pill for everybody - but for some companies it will be impossible to swallow."

The industry remains divided over how the levy will be shared. The drug wholesaler companies already pay a provisional levy, which was introduced in 1991, and will pay an estimated 900 million French francs ($183.5 million) this year, bringing the total levy on the French drug sector to almost 3.5 billion francs ($713.7 million).