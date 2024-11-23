French Govt Plans New Promo Move

New drug promotion legislation to force pharmaceutical companies to supply doctors with official assessment by government experts on their products has been drafted by the French government. The move is meant to dampen excessive drug promotion and comes 18 months after legislation banning gifts from companies to doctors.
A preliminary draft of the new regulations has been submitted to the State Council and is expected to become law by the end of the current year.
The government has been prompted to act by the need to transcribe a European Union directive of March 1992 into French law. EU member states were supposed to have adopted the directive by January 1993, and the French authorities are keen to remedy their delay before they assume the EU presidency next January.
