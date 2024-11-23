French Govt Pressure on Health Spending

France's Social Affairs Minister, Simone Veil, has said the government is to intensify the effort to control health spending.
She told a parliamentary debate on the social security budget that the area of spending reforms already achieved has been considerable, but the main uncertainty remains the health service budget. "There is no responsible scenario which allows us to evade a policy of spending control," she said, and a return to a break-even position on the health budget was possible under "very strict conditions."
Most members of parliament aligned with the policies of premier Edouard Balladur have indicated support for Mrs Veil's new tough approach. Moreover, supporting the recent statements of presidential election candidate Jacques Chirac, Gaullist party deputy secretary general Elisabeth Hubert said the health budget forecasts of the government for 1995-97 were "optimistic and even unrealistic," and added that she suspected the government of wanting to replace a health service regime based on medical criteria with one based on the principles of accountancy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze