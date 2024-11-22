FRENCH GOVT REACHES NEW DEAL WITH HEALTH SECTOR

The French government has confirmed its new accord with the medical profession to help control health care costs, and the new agreement will come before the Parliament at the end of this month.

The broad aim of the agreement is said to be to impose a global percentage rate of increase in each year as a limit on spending growth with sanctions for breaches of the limit.

Rates Of Growth Each year, the medical organizations and the three main health insurance funds in the public sector will negotiate a rate of growth envisaged for the following year and national growth rates for each sector of activity such as consultations and visits.