French govt ready to aid clinics in health care crisis

The private clinics which form part of the French health service havemoved into the headlines with a two-day strike, following virtually straight on from the dispute over hospital funding.

The government granted the public-sector hospitals 610 million euros ($548 million) for modernization at the end of October and the clinics are now demanding more funding to meet the costs of recruiting additional staff, following the introduction of the 35-hour week.

Labor Minister Elisabeth Guigou was expected to follow the hospital peace move with an offer to the clinics of about 150 million euros for 2002.