French govt ready to aid clinics in health care crisis

The private clinics which form part of the French health service havemoved into the headlines with a two-day strike, following virtually straight on from the dispute over hospital funding.
The government granted the public-sector hospitals 610 million euros ($548 million) for modernization at the end of October and the clinics are now demanding more funding to meet the costs of recruiting additional staff, following the introduction of the 35-hour week.
Labor Minister Elisabeth Guigou was expected to follow the hospital peace move with an offer to the clinics of about 150 million euros for 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze