French Health Policy To Stress Prevention

French health policy is changing its emphasis from care to prevention,Health Secretary Bernard Koucher has told a national health conference.
Two aims will have top priority, he said; improving the health of young people and children, with the stress on prevention, and diagnosis and prevention of cancers. Next come infections contracted in hospitals and a reduction in regional inequalities in health care provision.
Meantime, despite the failure of the previous French government to adopt prescription guidelines last year, the drug industry association, the SNIP, notes that "doctors prescribe less spontaneously."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze