French health reform emissaries named

France's new Labor Minister Elisabeth Guigou and newly-reappointedHealth Minister Bernard Kouchner (Marketletter February 12) have named four emissaries for the delicate task of talking to the major health care professions over plans to reform the health service.

The four are social expert Bernard Brunhes, Bernard Glorion, who is president of the national council of the doctors' supervisory body, the OM, inspector-general of social affairs Stephane Paul and Lise Rochaix, who is professor of health economics at the University of Aix-Marseille. They will act as sounding-boards for health service opinion but will also formulate their own contributions to policy formation, and will report back to the Ministers in a month's time.