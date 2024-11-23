French Industry Role Recognized In Govt Deals

The agreements now being signed between the French government and individual drug companies aimed at controlling health care costs represent, for the first time, government recognition of the positive role played by the industry, Bernard Mesure, president of the French drug industry association SNIP, told IMS International's annual European symposium in Brussels this month (see also pages 24-25 and Marketletter November 14.)
Four companies have now signed accords and four more are in preparation, he said. The goal is for companies representing 70% of French drug turnover to have signed by year-end.
The benefits to the industry represented by the agreements are that they aim to:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze