French Industry Role Recognized In Govt Deals

The agreements now being signed between the French government and individual drug companies aimed at controlling health care costs represent, for the first time, government recognition of the positive role played by the industry, Bernard Mesure, president of the French drug industry association SNIP, told IMS International's annual European symposium in Brussels this month (see also pages 24-25 and Marketletter November 14.)

Four companies have now signed accords and four more are in preparation, he said. The goal is for companies representing 70% of French drug turnover to have signed by year-end.

The benefits to the industry represented by the agreements are that they aim to: