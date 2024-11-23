Saturday 23 November 2024

French Pharma Industry Facts And Figures For 1995

18 August 1996

Sales of pharmaceutical specialties by manufacturers in France reached 110.9 billion French francs ($21.2 billion) in 1995 compared with 101.6 billion francs in 1994, says the new edition of The French Pharmaceutical Industry Facts and Figures, published by the French drug industry association, the SNIP. 61.6% of the total was accounted for by domestic reimbursable sales, while 21.8% went for export, 10.4% were hospital sales and 6.2% were non-reimbursable sales.

In 1995, the French drug industry had 335 manufacturing companies plus 10 pharmacies with an ancillary manufacturing facility, compared with 365 such companies and 27 such pharmacies in 1980.

The top five industrial groups accounted for 28.8% of total domestic sales in 1995, with the top 10 taking 46.6% and the top 20, 67.2%. The leading group was Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, with 10% of French pharmacy and hospital sales. Internationally, French production stood at about 85% of German levels during 1988-1992, but the two nations' production was equal in 1993 and 1994, at about 17 billion Ecu ($21.59 billion at today's values), and the report says the indications are that France is becoming Europe's leading producer.

