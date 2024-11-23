French Pharmacists Seek Generics Legislation

The arrival of a range of generic drug products onto the French market, backed by the government's health care cost-cutting strategy, has highlighted the lack of a proper legal and economic framework for the distribution of these products in the 23,000 or so state-registered pharmacies.

Bernard Capdeville, president of the pharmacy unions federation, the FSPF, says pharmacists are ready to deliver generics to the marketplace if their delivery is "manageable," and that means supplementary government regulation. Otherwise, he adds, there will be "disorder," which will not be to anyone's benefit.

However, Mr Capdeville adds that pharmacists have no real interest in supplying cheaper drug products if their remuneration is not revised, since their payment is a fraction of the price of drugs. They are also blocked in legislation terms at present from substituting an alternative drug for the one prescribed without the agreement of the prescribing doctor, especially in urgent cases. These are seen as considerable obstacles at a time when 396 different generic forms are available and when no pharmacy can stock every item.