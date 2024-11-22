Fresenius Announces Rising Profits

German medical technology company Fresenius has posted increased net profits in the first nine months of 1994 ahead 83% to 42 million Deut-schemarks ($27.6 million). The company said the striking growth was a result of its "successful optimization of business processes" and increased sales.
Group sales for the first three quarters were 1.48 billion marks ($975.3 million), an increase of 17% on the like, year-earlier period. Internationalization of the group's sales was said to be one of the driving forces behind this growth. Foreign sales accounted for 60% of the total, compared with 57% a year earlier.
The company is hoping to see group sales for the full year exceed 2 billion marks for the first time, rising around 10%. Earnings are also expected to be ahead of year-earlier levels.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze