Fresenius Announces Rising Profits

German medical technology company Fresenius has posted increased net profits in the first nine months of 1994 ahead 83% to 42 million Deut-schemarks ($27.6 million). The company said the striking growth was a result of its "successful optimization of business processes" and increased sales.

Group sales for the first three quarters were 1.48 billion marks ($975.3 million), an increase of 17% on the like, year-earlier period. Internationalization of the group's sales was said to be one of the driving forces behind this growth. Foreign sales accounted for 60% of the total, compared with 57% a year earlier.

The company is hoping to see group sales for the full year exceed 2 billion marks for the first time, rising around 10%. Earnings are also expected to be ahead of year-earlier levels.