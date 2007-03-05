Frost & Sullivan Awards honors European health care

A range of health care-related firms have been honored at an awards ceremony held in London, UK, ranging from drug discovery technologies to patient monitoring.
Among the drug industry winners, Zug, Switzerland-based biotechnology firm, AmVac AG, was awarded the 2006 Enabling Technology of the Year Award in the Biotherapeutic Drugs and Treatment Procedures Market.
AmVac was launched in 2005 and has two advanced biotherapeutic drugs having the potential to be new gold standard technologies in gynecology and urology, according to the award citation: Femivac for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis, and Prostavac for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and acute or chronic prostatitis. Frost & Sullivan, the health care analysts, hosted the Excellence in Healthcare Awards Banquet on February 21 in London, UK.
