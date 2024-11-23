Fuisz Acquires Italian Drugmaker

USA-based Fuisz Technologies has announced its intention to purchaseItalian drugmaker Istoria Farmaceutici, but declined to disclose the terms of the transaction.

Istoria, a privately-held company based in Padova, primarily markets its drugs to gynecologists and pediatricians, with products including antihistamines, analgesics and antibiotics.

Hopes For Quicker Distribution Kenneth McVey, chief executive of Fuisz, said that together with the company's previously-announced acquisitions of pharmaceutical marketers in Ireland, France and the USA, "Istoria brings us a significant presence in the pharmaceutical market and will add to our international ability to quickly and efficiently distribute our products."