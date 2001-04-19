Funding for Epicyte

Epicyte Pharmaceutical has announced that it has acquired $16 milliondollars in corporate, fourth-round funding, which it will use to continue the development of antibodies it hopes to test in clinical trials and create a pipeline to develop and test new drugs. The company, which develops technology for manufacturing unlimited quantities of human antibodies in plants, has five antibody products in development related to infectious disease and sexual health. This financing follows a trend by investors to fund "traditional biotechs," say industry observers.