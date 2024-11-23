Further Applications Filed For Alora Patch

Procter & Gamble and TheraTech have filed for approval in the UK and Canada for their estradiol patch for the treatment of symptoms associated with the menopause. A New Drug Application seeking clearance to market the patch in the USA was filed in December 1995. If approved, the estradiol patch will be marketed by P&G as Alora.

Alora utilizes TheraTech's patented matrix technology and delivers estradiol continuously over a period of three to four days. The patch is thin, flexible, transparent in appearance and contains no alcohol. It will be the first product to come to market under a 1995 agreement that gives P&G worldwide marketing rights (excluding Asia) to Alora, as well as an estradiol/progestin patch, which is in Phase III trials.