Further Applications Filed For Alora Patch

Procter & Gamble and TheraTech have filed for approval in the UK and Canada for their estradiol patch for the treatment of symptoms associated with the menopause. A New Drug Application seeking clearance to market the patch in the USA was filed in December 1995. If approved, the estradiol patch will be marketed by P&G as Alora.
Alora utilizes TheraTech's patented matrix technology and delivers estradiol continuously over a period of three to four days. The patch is thin, flexible, transparent in appearance and contains no alcohol. It will be the first product to come to market under a 1995 agreement that gives P&G worldwide marketing rights (excluding Asia) to Alora, as well as an estradiol/progestin patch, which is in Phase III trials.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze