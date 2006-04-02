Galapagos and Arthrogen sign drug discovery deal

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos NV says that, through its service division BioFocus, it has entered into a three-year discovery alliance with Dutch firm Arthogen BV. The collaboration will focus on the identification of novel targets for gene therapy applications in rheumatoid arthritis.
Under the terms of the deal, BioFocus will expand its SilenceSelect gene library and will carry out screening and validation of human target proteins. In return, Galapagos will recieve an upfront fee and is eligible for milestone payments to the value of 7.5 million euros ($9.1 million). The Belgian company is also entitled to royalty payments on eventual product sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze