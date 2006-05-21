Galapagos signs sales and marketing deal with Serologicals

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos NV says that its service division, BioFocus, has signed an exclusive marketing and sales agreement with Upstate, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the USA's Serologicals Corp, for the former's adenovirus products worldwide, excluding Japan.

Under the terms of the deal, Upstate, a specialist in cell signaling products and services for the drug discovery industry, will put its manufacturing, marketing, sales, customer support and technical assistance organization behind promotion of Galapagos' adenovirus products and has agreed to pay the firm double-digit royalties on net sales it achieves. Further financial terms were not disclosed.