GAVI boosts immunization rates in the developing world

The GAVI Alliance (formerly Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) says that new data shows that its efforts to improve access to vaccines has increased immunization rates to record levels in some of the poorest countries in the world. Since it was established, the GAVI has donated $2.6 billion in funding to the vaccination programs of more than 70 nations worldwide.
The research, which was conducted by the World Health Organization, was presented at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. It estimated that, since 2000, GAVI-funded vaccination programs in developing countries have prevented 2.3 million future deaths, with immunizations conducted in 2006 alone thought to be responsible for cutting the number of deaths by 600,000.
Bill and Melinda Gates, co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which committed $1.5 billion to support the GAVI, said that the new data was a "highly encouraging sign of progress in global health."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze