GAVI boosts immunization rates in the developing world

The GAVI Alliance (formerly Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) says that new data shows that its efforts to improve access to vaccines has increased immunization rates to record levels in some of the poorest countries in the world. Since it was established, the GAVI has donated $2.6 billion in funding to the vaccination programs of more than 70 nations worldwide.

The research, which was conducted by the World Health Organization, was presented at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. It estimated that, since 2000, GAVI-funded vaccination programs in developing countries have prevented 2.3 million future deaths, with immunizations conducted in 2006 alone thought to be responsible for cutting the number of deaths by 600,000.

Bill and Melinda Gates, co-chairs of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which committed $1.5 billion to support the GAVI, said that the new data was a "highly encouraging sign of progress in global health."