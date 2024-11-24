Sunday 24 November 2024

GC Therapeutics

A biopharma company created to scale and unlock the next generation of cell therapy-based medicines.

The company launched in September 2024, having completed a $65 million Series A financing led by Cormorant Asset Management, bringing total capital raised by GCTx to $75 million. 

GCTx’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programming platform, TFome (Transcription-Factor-ome, pronounced as tee-eff-ome), integrates the latest advancements in synthetic biology, gene editing, cell engineering and machine learning to overcome the development and scaling complexities associated with cell therapy and improve patient access across a broad range of disease areas. 

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


