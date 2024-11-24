GC Therapeutics

A biopharma company created to scale and unlock the next generation of cell therapy-based medicines.

The company launched in September 2024, having completed a $65 million Series A financing led by Cormorant Asset Management, bringing total capital raised by GCTx to $75 million.

GCTx’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programming platform, TFome (Transcription-Factor-ome, pronounced as tee-eff-ome), integrates the latest advancements in synthetic biology, gene editing, cell engineering and machine learning to overcome the development and scaling complexities associated with cell therapy and improve patient access across a broad range of disease areas.