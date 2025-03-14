​Gedea Biotech AB, founded in 2015 and based in Lund, Sweden, is a biotechnology company specializing in developing antibiotic-free treatments for vaginal infections. Their lead product, pHyph, is a vaginal tablet designed to treat and prevent both bacterial vaginosis (BV) and vaginal yeast infections by restoring the vaginal pH to its normal level and dissolving biofilm, thereby promoting a healthy vaginal microbiome. ​

Gedea Biotech focuses on women's health, particularly addressing vaginal infections such as BV and vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC).

In June 2023, Gedea secured €1.3 million (14 MSEK) in funding from existing and new investors, including family offices and business angels experienced in life science investments. This funding supports ongoing proof-of-concept studies, clinical trials, and research on pHyph's impact on the vaginal microbiome. ​

In February 2024. ,the European Innovation Council (EIC) selected Gedea Biotech for a €2.5 million EIC Accelerator grant to further develop and commercialize pHyph.