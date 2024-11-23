Gene-Probe And bioMerieux To Pool Resources

French biotechnology company bioMerieux and Gene-Probe of the USA haveentered into an agreement in the field of molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases. The agreement has both a marketing and a scientific focus.

Under a global marketing pact, the firms will collaborate to build their respective strengths, and bioMerieux will distribute Gene-Probe's existing products in Europe. Under a scientific link-up, bioMerieux will be granted a non-exclusive license to various Gene-Probe proprietary technologies, including the TMA amplification technology.

The two companies will co-develop probe assays for use on bioMerieux's existing automated VIDAS instrument, and they will co-develop nucleic acid probe assays for use on a new probe system that bioMerieux is developing.