Gene-Probe And bioMerieux To Pool Resources

French biotechnology company bioMerieux and Gene-Probe of the USA haveentered into an agreement in the field of molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases. The agreement has both a marketing and a scientific focus.
Under a global marketing pact, the firms will collaborate to build their respective strengths, and bioMerieux will distribute Gene-Probe's existing products in Europe. Under a scientific link-up, bioMerieux will be granted a non-exclusive license to various Gene-Probe proprietary technologies, including the TMA amplification technology.
The two companies will co-develop probe assays for use on bioMerieux's existing automated VIDAS instrument, and they will co-develop nucleic acid probe assays for use on a new probe system that bioMerieux is developing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze