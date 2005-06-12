GeneLogic renews BioExpress deals

Gene Logic of the USA says that Japan-based Daiichi Pharmaceutical has renewed its subscription for the former's BioExpress System, which consists of comprehensive genomic and clinical data from a wide range of normal and diseased human tissues, treated and untreated tissues from model animal systems and human and animal cell lines.

The multi-year agreement allows Daiichi and its subsidiary, Daiichi Suntory Pharma, use of the system as a primary tool for drug discovery and development, the company said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In a separate press release, Gene Logic reported that Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan has also extended its subscription to BioExpress System. Under the terms of the renewal, financial details of which were not revealed, the Japanese firm has extended its access to new BioExpress System data through 2006 and also obtained a perpetual license to the data existing as of the commencement date of the latest agreement.