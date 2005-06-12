GeneLogic renews BioExpress deals

Gene Logic of the USA says that Japan-based Daiichi Pharmaceutical has renewed its subscription for the former's BioExpress System, which consists of comprehensive genomic and clinical data from a wide range of normal and diseased human tissues, treated and untreated tissues from model animal systems and human and animal cell lines.
The multi-year agreement allows Daiichi and its subsidiary, Daiichi Suntory Pharma, use of the system as a primary tool for drug discovery and development, the company said. Financial terms were not disclosed.
In a separate press release, Gene Logic reported that Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan has also extended its subscription to BioExpress System. Under the terms of the renewal, financial details of which were not revealed, the Japanese firm has extended its access to new BioExpress System data through 2006 and also obtained a perpetual license to the data existing as of the commencement date of the latest agreement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze