Generex awarded buccal drug delivery patent

USA-based Generex Biotechnology says that the Patent and Trademark office has granted it a patent entitled "Methods of Administering and Enhancing Absorption of Pharmaceutical agents." The document covers broad claims for the delivery of macromolecules via the buccal cavity of the mouth.

The firm says that the patent provides protection for its proprietary methodologies for the production of safe and effective oral formulations for the delivery of drugs via the mouth's buccal region, which results in increased bioavailability and more rapid onset of treatment effect.

Generex' chief operating officer, Rose Perri, explained that the award would augment the protection of its RapidMist drug delivery technology, adding that the firm's flagship diabetes treatment Oral-lyn would also be protected.