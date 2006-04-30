Generex granted Mexican patent

Canadian drugmaker Generex Biotechnology Corp has been granted a patent by the Mexico National Registry titled: Aerosol Pharmaceutical Formulation for Pulmonary and Nasal Delivery.
The patent, an extant US Patent registered by the company, relates to an improved delivery system for the administration of large-molecule pharmaceuticals by means of an aerosol into the mouth for buccal, nasal or pulmonary application. The firm noted that it currently holds an aggregate of 72 patents worldwide (19 of which are in the USA) and has an aggregate of 58 patent applications pending in various jurisdictions.
