Generex receives Mexican drug delivery patent

Canada's Generex Biotechnology Corp says that the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property has granted it a patent titled: "Pharmaceutical Compositions for Buccal and Pulmonary Application." The document covers claims to the composition, process and methodologies for the delivery of macromolecules via the buccal cavity of the mouth.

Generex added that, following the award, it now holds 78 patents worldwide relating to the technology, and has a further 62 applications pending in various jurisdictions.