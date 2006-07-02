Generex signs Oral-Lyn production contract

Canada's Generex Biotechnology Corp has entered into contractual arrangements with USA-based Cardinal Health, a leading provider of products and services supporting the health care industry, to manufacture clinical trial batches of Generex' proprietary oral insulin spray, Oral-lyn.
Under the terms of the deal, Cardinal Health will formulate and fill trial batches of the canisters at its manufacturing and analytical services facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Generex noted that Cardinal Health manufactures or packages products for nine out of the top 10 pharmaceutical groups and most leading biotechnology companies and its output amounts to more than half a billion doses of pharmaceuticals every day.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze