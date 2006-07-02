Generex signs Oral-Lyn production contract

Canada's Generex Biotechnology Corp has entered into contractual arrangements with USA-based Cardinal Health, a leading provider of products and services supporting the health care industry, to manufacture clinical trial batches of Generex' proprietary oral insulin spray, Oral-lyn.

Under the terms of the deal, Cardinal Health will formulate and fill trial batches of the canisters at its manufacturing and analytical services facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Additional terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Generex noted that Cardinal Health manufactures or packages products for nine out of the top 10 pharmaceutical groups and most leading biotechnology companies and its output amounts to more than half a billion doses of pharmaceuticals every day.