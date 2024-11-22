Generic Drugs In Japan

- The production and sale of three generic versions of patent-protected drugs have been stopped in Japan following provisional orders issued by a Japanese court. The generics are Choseido's Seochitozin and Taisho Yakuhin's Lantic, which are generics of Nippon Glaxo's Zantac (ranitidine), and Yoshindo's Ringereaze, a generic version of Sankyo's Loxonin (loxoprofen sodium). The regulatory authorities in Japan have not yet decided whether these drugs should be delisted or be granted a transient listing until definite delisting at some future date.