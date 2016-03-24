Aesica comments on API manufacturing trends

Aesica Pharmaceuticals, a provider of contract development and manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage products to the pharmaceutical industry, sees the high levels of regulation, coupled with the continued evolution of the field, which has created challenges in the API manufacturing industry, as actually being a great opportunity to exhibit high quality and regulatory compliance best practice, and to continually increase confidence within the marketplace.

“Competition with low cost suppliers is challenging, yet, again, represents an opportunity for Western suppliers to continue to drive operational efficiency through continuous improvement activities within a controlled and regulated environment in order to be competitive,” commented Ian Muir, managing director of Aesica Pharmaceuticals, adding: “Overall consolidation of contract partners expands capabilities, and allows for greater control of the supply chain.”

Some pharma ingredient manufacturers have observed a trend towards companies preferring to have ingredients manufactured at locations in the West, because of quality issues in some low cost markets recently and the rising costs of production there. This trend varies according to the phase of development.