Aesica comments on API manufacturing trends

Aesica Pharmaceuticals, a provider of contract development and manufacturing services for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage products to the pharmaceutical industry, sees the high levels of regulation, coupled with the continued evolution of the field, which has created challenges in the API manufacturing industry, as actually being a great opportunity to exhibit high quality and regulatory compliance best practice, and to continually increase confidence within the marketplace.
“Competition with low cost suppliers is challenging, yet, again, represents an opportunity for Western suppliers to continue to drive operational efficiency through continuous improvement activities within a controlled and regulated environment in order to be competitive,” commented Ian Muir, managing director of Aesica Pharmaceuticals, adding: “Overall consolidation of contract partners expands capabilities, and allows for greater control of the supply chain.”
Some pharma ingredient manufacturers have observed a trend towards companies preferring to have ingredients manufactured at locations in the West, because of quality issues in some low cost markets recently and the rising costs of production there. This trend varies according to the phase of development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze