Cipla slips on inspection observations

Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) closed 1% down on Monday after disclosing that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued seven observations following an inspection.

The agency’s inspectors paid a visit to the company’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Virgonangar, Bengaluru, last week.

Cipla stated that none of the observations were repeat or related to data integrity, and promised to respond to the FDA promptly.